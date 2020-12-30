Analysts Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target at $65.00

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth about $2,691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 95.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allakos by 24.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Allakos by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.22. The company had a trading volume of 226,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,833. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

