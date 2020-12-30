Analysts Set Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) PT at $16.05

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

DSSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.