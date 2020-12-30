Analysts Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT at $14.85

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPPLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

IPPLF stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.51.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

