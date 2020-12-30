Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $131.86

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

KOD traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $149.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.45. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $159.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

