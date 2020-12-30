Analysts Set Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Target Price at €231.99

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €231.99 ($272.92).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ETR LIN traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €213.20 ($250.82). 508,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde plc has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €211.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion and a PE ratio of 50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

