Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE LL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

