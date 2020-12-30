Analysts Set NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) PT at GBX 120

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 120 ($1.57).

Several research firms have commented on NRR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NRR traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.07). 583,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.12. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of £251.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L)

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.2 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 25 conveniently located retail parks and over 700 community pubs.

