Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Price Target at €43.00

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.00 ($50.59).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €42.20 ($49.64). The company had a trading volume of 505,320 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61).

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

