Analysts Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 13,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,356. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.