Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$25.98

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.98.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,666,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,057,902. Also, Director John William Elick purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$310,696.20. Insiders bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $842,443 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TOU opened at C$17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.89. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$19.94.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

