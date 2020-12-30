Analysts Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Target Price at $218.62

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

V stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,708,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,680. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $425.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,903. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in Visa by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

