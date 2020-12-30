Analyzing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.39 $69.98 million $1.37 9.16 Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.60% 24.90% 17.79% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Perdoceo Education and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Vasta Platform on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

