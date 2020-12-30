Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

AVXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

