Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $331.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

