Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Trading Up 1%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.82 and last traded at C$39.52. Approximately 37,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 28,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AND shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$42.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$75.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.