Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Anterix worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its position in Anterix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $7,729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,085.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 over the last 90 days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anterix stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.