Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APHA. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NYSE:APHA opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Aphria’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aphria by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

