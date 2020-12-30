Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $8.67 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $880,750.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be purchased for about $8.67 or 0.00029782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021017 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

