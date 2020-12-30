Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,681.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,236 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

