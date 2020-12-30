Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 340.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 400,239 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

