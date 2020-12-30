Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,055,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $225,000. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

