AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,657 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Ardmore Shipping worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASC. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

