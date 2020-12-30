AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 105.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,786 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 268,694 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 543,073 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 176,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,078 shares in the company, valued at $841,049.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,637 shares of company stock worth $228,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 2.09. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

