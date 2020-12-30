AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MSG Networks worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MSG Networks by 189.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $825.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.23.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

