AQR Capital Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 53,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OLP opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

