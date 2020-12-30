AQR Capital Management LLC Has $504,000 Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,505,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

