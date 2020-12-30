AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,306,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

