AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 192,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 474,809 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CMRX opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $300.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.01. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

