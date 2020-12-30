Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 223.89% from the stock’s current price.

RKDA opened at $2.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.70.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

