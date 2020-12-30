Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 1,326,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 567,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374,831 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCO. BidaskClub cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.