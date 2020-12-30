Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

