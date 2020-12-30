Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages have commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.