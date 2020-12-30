ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $781,671.41 and $44,705.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00590261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00158079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052614 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 tokens. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com.

