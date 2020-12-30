Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 14,750 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.41 million and a PE ratio of -15.45.

Get Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) alerts:

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.