Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.34

Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $3.22. Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,933,409 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.58 million and a PE ratio of -34.50.

Get Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) alerts:

Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.