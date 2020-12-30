ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 28th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.