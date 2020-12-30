ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ARR opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

