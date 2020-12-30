Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $193.73

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.73 and last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 4750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.99.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

