ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High at $489.72

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $489.72 and last traded at $488.13, with a volume of 3143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $484.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,366,000. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in ASML by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

