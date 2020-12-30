Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRO. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 6,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $404.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Astronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Astronics by 83.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

