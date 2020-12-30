At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.71. At Home Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

HOME traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.29. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,631. The stock has a market cap of $990.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $152,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,100.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,550. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

