Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.05

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 14490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVIR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

