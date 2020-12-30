Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

AUB stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,820. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

