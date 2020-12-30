Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

ANZBY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

