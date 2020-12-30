Autonio (NIOX) Price Up 34.5% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX and Exrates. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $229,230.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00131008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00581728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00157870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00305343 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051170 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

