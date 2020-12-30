Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Insider Philip Marshall Acquires 1,874 Shares

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) insider Philip Marshall bought 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £5,603.26 ($7,320.70).

LON AVST opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. Avast Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 492.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.85 ($7.05).

Avast Plc (AVST.L) Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

