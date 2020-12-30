Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.89

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $134.89 and traded as low as $132.10. Avation PLC (AVAP.L) shares last traded at $134.50, with a volume of 25,030 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.89. The company has a market capitalization of £84.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.73.

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

