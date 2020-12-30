Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 491,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

