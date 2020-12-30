Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.