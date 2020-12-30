Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.16. 166,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 263,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

